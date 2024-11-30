wrestling / News
Women’s United States Title Tournament Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
The WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament will continue on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez on Friday’s episode of Smackdown for next week’s show.
The match is the only announced so far for the show, which airs Friday night on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Reports on Health of Jade Cargill After WWE Injury Storyline
- More Details On What Shows John Cena Will Work During Retirement Tour
- More Details on Why PROGRESS Cancelled Cara Noir vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
- Paul Heyman Reveals That CM Punk Was Dragged Down in WWE Because of Perception of Him as a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’