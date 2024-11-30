wrestling / News

Women’s United States Title Tournament Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme Image Credit: WWE

The WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament will continue on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez on Friday’s episode of Smackdown for next week’s show.

The match is the only announced so far for the show, which airs Friday night on USA Network.

