wrestling / News
Women’s Universal Title Eliminator Phase Two Set For This Week’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular
The second phase of the 2024 CMLL Women’s Universal Title Eliminator will go down at Friday’s Viernes Espectacular. CMLL announced on Monday that Tessa Blanchard, Lluvia, Sanely, Reyna Isis, Skadi, Kira, Tabata, Valkyria, Hera, and Persephone will face off on this week’s show, with the winner going on to face Zeuxis for the 2024 CMLL Women’s Universal Championship.
Zeuxis won Phase One of the Eliminator tournament on last week’s show.
🔜
📍Arena México
🗓️ Viernes 11 de Octubre '24
🕣 8:30 p.m.
🎟️ en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/8UIbagAdYh
📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para la membresía “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/wNWdydh9PB#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/jmrLedKHuK
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Says WWE Raw on Netflix Will Be ‘WWE in All It’s Glory,’ They Will ‘Turn the Volume Up A Lot’
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood