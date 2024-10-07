wrestling / News

Women’s Universal Title Eliminator Phase Two Set For This Week’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Image Credit; CMLL

The second phase of the 2024 CMLL Women’s Universal Title Eliminator will go down at Friday’s Viernes Espectacular. CMLL announced on Monday that Tessa Blanchard, Lluvia, Sanely, Reyna Isis, Skadi, Kira, Tabata, Valkyria, Hera, and Persephone will face off on this week’s show, with the winner going on to face Zeuxis for the 2024 CMLL Women’s Universal Championship.

Zeuxis won Phase One of the Eliminator tournament on last week’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading