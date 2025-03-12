wrestling / News

Women’s US Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

March 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 3-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Women’s US Championship match and more for next week’s NXT. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs live on The CW:

* WWE Women’s US Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca
* The D’Angelo Family (Stacks, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance & Izzi Dame)
* Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

