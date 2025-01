WWE has announced a Women’s United States Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Friday on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* #DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza