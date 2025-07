WWE has announced a Women’s United States Championship match and more for next week’s Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night and will be the final show before WWE SummerSlam on August 2nd and 3rd:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Giulia vs. Zelina Vega

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* John Cena to appear

* Jelly Roll to appear