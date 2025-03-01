Women’s US Title Street Fight Announced For Next Week’s WWE SMackdown

Chelsea Green will defend the WWE Women’s United States Championship against Michin on next week’s Smackdown in a Street Fight. The match was announced in a digital exclusive by Nick Aldis after Friday’s episode in which Green complained about being put in a match on the show, which led to Michin and B-Fab interrupting. Things got heated and Michin swung her kendo stick, but Green ducked and Aldis got hit.

Aldis then made the match and while he did not say it was a title match, the video labeled it as one.

The match is the only one announced for next week’s show thus far.