Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinals Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

December 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 12-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

The semifinals of the WWE Women’s US Championship Tournament will take place on next week’s Smackdown. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green
* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

