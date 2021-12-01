wrestling / News
Women’s WarGames Advantage Set Following Ladder Match on WWE NXT
We now know who will have the advantage in the women’s WarGames match this weekend after tonight’s WWE NXT. Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai on tonight’s show to earn the advantage for her team, which also includes Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Raquel Gonzalez.
At one point, Kai had the option of going for the briefcase after knocking Ray off the top, but she went for a double stomp off the apron. Ray eventually was able to battle back and claimed the briefcase.
You can see clips from the match below:
