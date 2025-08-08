Women’s World Tag Title Match Announced for CMLL 92nd Anniversary

The CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at the company’s 92nd anniversary show. It was announced on CMLL Informa that the champions, Las Chicas Indomables, will defend theit titles against Persephone & Reyna at the September 19th show.

The full announcement reads:

An explosive alliance has formed Persephone and Reyna Isis, as the firstGoal have been set to win the CMLL Workd Tag Team Championships, when they challenge Lluvia and La Jarochita on Friday, September 19 at the 92nd Anniversary.“It’s a very big commitment, I’ve always said it, one constantly prepares for big events, there was an opportunity, we got together as a tag team. I know what it’s like to live that experience and the magic of the great wrestling party, now it’s my turn to take Persephone by the hand straight to the triumph,” said Reyna Isis on the CMLL Informa news show.For her part, Persephone is excited to participate in the great event, “Obviously our match had to be on the Anniversary, we are going to take the championships. Isis has already made her career of so many years, and as always I come with everything.”More announcements for the challengers, as winner of the 2024 Women’s Universal Championship 2024, in the coming weeks Persephone will face an international fighter. While Reyna Isis, as the winner of the previous year’s Grand Prix, will be the standard-bearer in the Men’s Grand Prix of this year.

The updated card for the show is:

* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Chicas Indomables vs. Persephone & Reyna Isis.

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Rey Bucanero vs. El Felino.

* Apuestas Eliminator: Último Guerrero & Averno vs. Dragón Rojo Jr. & Bárbaro Cavernario vs. Esfinge & El Valiente

* Apuestas Match: TBD vs. TBD