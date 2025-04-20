Women’s World Title Bout To Kick Off WrestleMania 41: Night 2

– During today’s Countdown to WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Michael Cole announced that Women’s World Title Triple Threat Match featuring Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. champ Iyo Sky will kick off tonight’s show (See below).

BREAKING: As revealed by @MichaelCole on the Countdown to WrestleMania, the Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match will kick off #WrestleMania Sunday! — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 20, 2025