wrestling / News

Women’s World Title Bout To Kick Off WrestleMania 41: Night 2

April 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 41 - Women's World Title Triple Threat Image Credit: WWE

– During today’s Countdown to WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Michael Cole announced that Women’s World Title Triple Threat Match featuring Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. champ Iyo Sky will kick off tonight’s show (See below).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 41, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading