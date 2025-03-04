Women’s World Title Changes Hands On WWE Raw

We have a new WWE Women’s World Champion following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley in the main event of Monday’s show to capture the title. SKY pinned Ripley after Ripley was distracted by Bianca Belair cheering the two on and shoved Belair, who shoved back. Ripley went for a Riptide off the top rope but SKY countered with a rana hurricanrana and moonsault, pinning Ripley to win the title.

This marks SKY’s first run with the title and ends Ripley’s reign at 56 days. Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the championship at Raw’s premiere on Netflix in January.