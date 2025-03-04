wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Changes Hands On WWE Raw
We have a new WWE Women’s World Champion following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley in the main event of Monday’s show to capture the title. SKY pinned Ripley after Ripley was distracted by Bianca Belair cheering the two on and shoved Belair, who shoved back. Ripley went for a Riptide off the top rope but SKY countered with a rana hurricanrana and moonsault, pinning Ripley to win the title.
This marks SKY’s first run with the title and ends Ripley’s reign at 56 days. Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the championship at Raw’s premiere on Netflix in January.
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/abB9ec2vav
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2025
WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/izt4wt2cgs
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rey Fenix Expected To Head To WWE Following AEW Departure
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber