Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Battle Of The Belts XII
Mariah May will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship at Battle Of The Belts XII this weekend. It was announced on this week’s Dynamite that May will face Anna Jay at Saturday’s special with her championship on the line.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Saturday night immediately after Collision.
Who will step up to the #AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @MariahMayx | @annajay___ | @facdaniels pic.twitter.com/bPWTQw1XMs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024
