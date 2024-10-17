wrestling / News

Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Battle Of The Belts XII

October 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW WrestleDream Mariah May Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship at Battle Of The Belts XII this weekend. It was announced on this week’s Dynamite that May will face Anna Jay at Saturday’s special with her championship on the line.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Saturday night immediately after Collision.

