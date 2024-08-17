Women’s World Title Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on this week’s episode of Rampage that Storm will defend her title against Saraya on next Wednesday’s show.

The match was set up after Saraya talked about how she won the Women’s World Championship on last year’s All In but never got a rematch when she lost it. She noted how much she had done for AEW and had lost friend and was left off shows and wasn’t on this year’s All In card. Storm then came out and agreed to give her a title shot on Dynamite.

The updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Saraya

* Big Bill vs. HOOK

* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face