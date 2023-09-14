wrestling / News

Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

September 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Saraya now knows the challenger for her AEW Women’s World Championship match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Hikaru Shida on tonight’s episode to earn a shot at her former ally at next week’s show. Storm rolled up Baker to get the win.

We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite, AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

