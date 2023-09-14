wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
September 13, 2023 | Posted by
Saraya now knows the challenger for her AEW Women’s World Championship match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Hikaru Shida on tonight’s episode to earn a shot at her former ally at next week’s show. Storm rolled up Baker to get the win.
We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s Dynamite.
It’s official!#AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya will face Toni Storm NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam In NYC!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Saraya | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/MSj3eZz4GO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023
