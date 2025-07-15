Women’s World Title Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam

Naomi’s first defense of the WWE Women’s World Championship is set for SummerSlam. It was announced on this week’s Raw that Naomi, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title at Evolution, will defend her title against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at the show.

The announcement was made in the opening segment of Raw, in which Naomi came out to join the Raw roster officially and talk about how she had outgrown Bianca Belair. Ripley and SKY came out to the ring during the segment looking to get a title shot until Adam Pearce came out to announce the match for the PPV.

SummerSlam takes place on August 2nd and 3rd. We’ll have an updated linup for the show after tonight’s Raw ends.