Women’s World Title Match Announced For Day 1 Episode Of WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile will face off for the WWE Women’s World Championship on the Day 1 episode of Raw. It was announced on Monday’s show that Nile will challenge Ripley for the latter’s championship on the January 1st episode in San Diego.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on USA Network, is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile

* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

* Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark