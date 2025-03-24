wrestling / News

Women’s World Title Match, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-31-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Women’s World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT Monday on Netflix:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley
Special Referee: Bianca Belair
* Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* John Cena & Cody Rhodes face-to-face
* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading