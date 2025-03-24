wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 24, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Women’s World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT Monday on Netflix:
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley
Special Referee: Bianca Belair
* Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* John Cena & Cody Rhodes face-to-face
* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler For Intercontinental Title Match at WWE Wrestlemania 41
- Willie Mack Says 2 Cold Scorpio Once Accidentally Hit Him In The Face With His Penis
- Goldberg Says Triple H Asked Him About Retirement Match, Says He Was ‘Honored’
- Bully Ray Comments on Spiked Bat Spot With Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite