Women’s World Title Match, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a Women’s World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT Monday on Netflix:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

Special Referee: Bianca Belair

* Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* John Cena & Cody Rhodes face-to-face

* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles