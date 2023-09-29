wrestling / News

Women’s World Title Match Announced For Next Week’s ROH TV

September 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH has announced a Women’s World Championship match for next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that Athena will defend her title against Leila Grey on next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next Thursday on Honor Club.

