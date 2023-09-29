wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match Announced For Next Week’s ROH TV
September 28, 2023 | Posted by
ROH has announced a Women’s World Championship match for next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s episode that Athena will defend her title against Leila Grey on next week’s show.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next Thursday on Honor Club.
"Legit" Leyla Hirsch gets an opportunity at ROH gold as she takes on the champion @AthenaPalmer_FG for the #ROH Women's World Title next week on ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf.@MariaLKanellis | @LegitLeyla pic.twitter.com/4wJjnuzJCd
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 29, 2023