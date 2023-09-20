wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match Official For NWA Samhain
September 19, 2023 | Posted by
Kenzie Paige knows who she’ll be defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against at NWA Samhain. Ruthie Jay beat Missa Kate and Natalia Markova on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr to earn a title shot against Paige for the October 28th PPV.
The updated card for the show is:
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 vs. Thom Latimer
* NWA Women’s World’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ruthie Jay
Ruthie Jay has earned a shot at Kenzie Paige’s NWA Women’s Championship on October 28th at #NWASamhain. #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/XmgFJjyyZz
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 19, 2023
