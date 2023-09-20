Women’s World Title Match Official For NWA Samhain

Kenzie Paige knows who she’ll be defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against at NWA Samhain. Ruthie Jay beat Missa Kate and Natalia Markova on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr to earn a title shot against Paige for the October 28th PPV.

The updated card for the show is:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

* NWA Women’s World’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ruthie Jay