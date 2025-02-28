wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub
Athena will put the ROH Women’s World Championship on the line on next week’s ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced on Thursday that Athena will defend the title against La Catalina on next week’s show.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next Thursday on HonorClub.
NEXT WEEK the ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will defend her title against @LaCatalinagar on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/h8PrtHxoNG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 28, 2025
