Women’s World Title Match Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Athena will put the ROH Women’s World Championship on the line on next week’s ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced on Thursday that Athena will defend the title against La Catalina on next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next Thursday on HonorClub.

