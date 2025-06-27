wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor
June 26, 2025 | Posted by
Athena will defend the Women’s World Title Championship at Supercard Of Honor next month. It was announced on this week’s ROH on HonorClub that Athena will defend her title against Thunder Rosa at the July 11th PPV.
The match is the first announced for the show, which will air on HonorClub.
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 26, 2025