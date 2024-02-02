Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Revolution

Deonna Purrazzo will get her shot at Timeless Toni Storm and the AEW Women’s World Title at Revolution. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Storm will defend her championship against Purrazzo at the March 3rd PPV, as you can see below.

The updated card for the PPV is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland OR Hangman Page

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Sting’s final match