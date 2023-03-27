wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match Set For This Week’s ROH Honor Club TV
Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship on this week’s Honor Club TV. Tony Khan announced announced on Monday that Athena will defend her championship against Emi Sakura on this week’s show.
Khan wrote:
