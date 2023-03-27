Women’s World Title Match Set For This Week’s ROH Honor Club TV

Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship on this week’s Honor Club TV. Tony Khan announced announced on Monday that Athena will defend her championship against Emi Sakura on this week’s show.

Khan wrote:

“This Thursday, 3/30

ROH Weekly TV

Filmed in St. Louis ROH Women’s World Championship

@AthenaPalmer_FG vs

@EmiSakura_gtmv This Thursday, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend vs Emi Sakura! The winner will defend the title Friday at Supercard of Honor on ppv live in LA!”