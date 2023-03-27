wrestling / News

Women’s World Title Match Set For This Week’s ROH Honor Club TV

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Honor Club TV Image Credit: ROH

Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship on this week’s Honor Club TV. Tony Khan announced announced on Monday that Athena will defend her championship against Emi Sakura on this week’s show.

Khan wrote:

“This Thursday, 3/30
ROH Weekly TV
Filmed in St. Louis

ROH Women’s World Championship
@AthenaPalmer_FG vs
@EmiSakura_gtmv

This Thursday, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend vs Emi Sakura!

The winner will defend the title Friday at Supercard of Honor on ppv live in LA!”

