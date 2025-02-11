Women’s World Title Match Set For WWE Raw In Three Weeks

Rhea Ripley will defend the Women’s World Championship on WWE Raw in a few weeks. It was announced on Monday’s episode of Raw that Ripley will defend her championship against IYO SKY on the March 3rd show.

The match was set up on Monday’s episode when Ripley confronted IYO SKY after Damage CTRL defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and said that she wanted to give SKY a title shot.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will be the first episode after WWE Elimination Chamber.