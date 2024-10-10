Women’s World TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s ROH TV including a Women’s World TV Title match and more. You can check out the announced card below for the episode, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Red Velvet vs. Diamante

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. The Infantry

* Lance Archer vs. TBA

* Billie Starkz vs. TBA