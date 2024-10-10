wrestling / News
Women’s World TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s ROH TV
October 9, 2024 | Posted by
ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s ROH TV including a Women’s World TV Title match and more. You can check out the announced card below for the episode, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Red Velvet vs. Diamante
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. The Infantry
* Lance Archer vs. TBA
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA
TOMORROW!@Thee_Red_Velvet puts the #ROH World TV Title on the line against the challenger @DiamanteLAX!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/MouvdTe9mt
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 9, 2024
