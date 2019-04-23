wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Wants Tyler Breeze on Smackdown, John Cena Turns 42 Years Old
– Xavier Woods posted a tweet this week campaigning to have Tyler Breeze on Smackdown since Samoa Joe was drafted to Raw. You can check out his tweet below.
Woods wrote, “HOLD ON A SECOND! I’M AT A SHOW RIGHT NOW SO I CAN’T WATCH BUT THEY TOOK @SamoaJoe TOO?!? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! WHY MUST THIS BE? @VinceMcMahon it would be greatly appreciated if you could toss @MmmGorgeous to Smackdown since I don’t see him on Raw anyway. Please! #WeWantBreeze”
– WWE’s John Cena celebrates his birthday today. He turns 42 years old.
