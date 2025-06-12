wrestling / News

WorkHorsemen Return At AEW Summer Blockbuster, Step Up To Big Bill & Bryan Keith

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Summer Blockbuster WorkHorsemen Big Bill Bryan Keith Image Credit: AEW

The WorkHorsemen are back at AEW Summer Blockbuster and confronted Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Wednesday night’s special saw Bill and Keith in a backstage interview looking for a challenge. That led to Anthony Henry & J.D. Drake walking up and presenting themselves as an option.

The WorkHorsemen have been out of action with injuries and were cleared to return late last month.

