Working Relationship Between ROH and NJPW Tentatively Still On

There have been some questions on if ROH and NJPW will continue to work together, as it seemed to be finished. Fightful Select reports that while there are no specific projects in the works, the two companies have an “open dialogue” and “tentatively” plan to release new material together.

Those in ROH believe that NJPW will add to their working relationships once it’s possible to do so. With the pandemic still on, it may be some time before we see that happen.