World Championship Match Set For AEW Dynamite Beach Break

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite Beach Break. It was announced on Wednesday’s show that Moxley will defend his championship against Samoa Joe on the May 14th episode, which takes place in Chicago and airs on TBS.

The match is the first set for the show and comes after Joe choked out Moxley to secure The Opps’ AEW World Trios Championship win over the Death Riders on last week’s Dynamite.