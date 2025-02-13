wrestling / News
World Championship Match Set For AEW Revolution
Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Cope at next month’s AEW Revolution. Moxley agreed on this week’s Dynamite to face Cope at the March PPV with his title on the line after Cope and Jay White, who stole the briefcase containing the World Championship, threatened to break it open with Cope’s spiked 2×4.
Cope then decided that he was going to break it open anyway and the Death Riders attacked, getting the briefcase back but with Cope and White standing tall in the ring.
The match is the first announced for the PPV, which takes place on March 9th from Los Angeles, California and airs live on PPV.
Cope has brought Spike and an ultimatum for AEW World Champion Jon Moxley!
Watch #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/QvZgHF4s85
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025
Moxley accepted, but Cope is going to open up the case anyway!
Watch #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir | @ClaudioCSRO | @WheelerYuta | @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/SbYuPmLVi7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JBL Names Joe Hendry As The Biggest Star Outside Of WWE
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Released Blair Davenport Over Will Ospreay’s Comments About Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
- Backstage Note on How Long WWE Planned Out Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 41
- Hulk Hogan Addresses His Relationship With Bret Hart, Shares Details of Their Last Meeting