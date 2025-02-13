World Championship Match Set For AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Cope at next month’s AEW Revolution. Moxley agreed on this week’s Dynamite to face Cope at the March PPV with his title on the line after Cope and Jay White, who stole the briefcase containing the World Championship, threatened to break it open with Cope’s spiked 2×4.

Cope then decided that he was going to break it open anyway and the Death Riders attacked, getting the briefcase back but with Cope and White standing tall in the ring.

The match is the first announced for the PPV, which takes place on March 9th from Los Angeles, California and airs live on PPV.