wrestling / News
World Championship Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing
April 27, 2022 | Posted by
We have our AEW World Championship match set for next month’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that CM Punk will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the May 29th PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AEW confirmed the match, as you can see below. The match is the only one with competitors confirmed for the PPV so far; the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will also conclude with their finals at the show.
It is OFFICIAL! #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage vs. @CMPunk for the #AEW World Championship at #AEW Double Or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/xP00xUxgTW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Omos Recalls How His WWE Tryout Came Together, Trainers Giving Him Freedom To Be Himself
- Ric Flair Says WWE Made a Video Tribute In Case Of His Death In 2017
- Alexa Bliss Says Her Sinus Surgery Recovery Pic Was ‘Too Violent’ For Instagram
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name