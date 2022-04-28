World Championship Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

We have our AEW World Championship match set for next month’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that CM Punk will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the May 29th PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AEW confirmed the match, as you can see below. The match is the only one with competitors confirmed for the PPV so far; the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will also conclude with their finals at the show.