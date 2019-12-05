World Title Match Set For December 18th Episode of AEW Dynamite

– Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship on the December 18th episode of Dynamite. Jericho announced on this week’s episode that he would compete in only one more match this year, on December 18th. Jericho ran down a list of potential names, of which Jon Moxley was mention several times. Jurassic Express came out and Jericho verbally trashed Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy then slapped Jericho which got him the match.

The show will air live on TNT.