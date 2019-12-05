wrestling / News
World Title Match Set For December 18th Episode of AEW Dynamite
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship on the December 18th episode of Dynamite. Jericho announced on this week’s episode that he would compete in only one more match this year, on December 18th. Jericho ran down a list of potential names, of which Jon Moxley was mention several times. Jurassic Express came out and Jericho verbally trashed Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy then slapped Jericho which got him the match.
The show will air live on TNT.
Over/under 10 minutes for @boy_myth_legend against @IAmJericho?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JMoR7qLn3I
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Enhancement Talent Chris Curtis Discusses His Time as a ‘Job Guy’ in WWE, Getting His Head Shaved by Brutus Beefcake, and Vince McMahon’s Reaction to the Segment
- Kane Discusses His Personal Respect for The Undertaker, Reinventing Himself for His Career, Never Really Retiring With WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding