World Championship Match Set For Impact Bound For Glory
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
The World Championship match is officially set for Bound For Glory after this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Eddie Edwards won a six-way elimination match in the main event to win a shot at Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at the October PPV. Sami Callihan, Moose, Bandido, Steve Maclin, and Rich Swann were all in the match, with Edwards pinning Swann at the end.
Bound For Glory takes place on October 7th and airs on PPV.
.@TheEddieEdwards is Bound For Glory. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LvHDM3pfBJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022
