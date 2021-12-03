Impact Wrestling has its World Championship match set for Impact Hard to Kill in January. After tonight’s show, Scott D’Amore announced that Moose will defend the Impact World Championship against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey at the January 9th PPV.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Impact! Plus, is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBD