wrestling / News
World Championship Match Set For Impact Hard to Kill
Impact Wrestling has its World Championship match set for Impact Hard to Kill in January. After tonight’s show, Scott D’Amore announced that Moose will defend the Impact World Championship against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey at the January 9th PPV.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Impact! Plus, is:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBD
BREAKING: After #IMPACTonAXSTV went off the air, @ScottDAmore announced that @TheMooseNation will defend his IMPACT World Title against @TheMattCardona & @TheCaZXL at #HardToKill LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view! pic.twitter.com/3XkwaQRyKu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops to Lowest Audience Since May, Jumps to Third in Ratings
- Dustin Rhodes on How Vince McMahon Told Him Match With Cody Wasn’t ‘Good Enough for WrestleMania’
- More Details On Big Swole Leaving AEW – Deal Expired Last Month
- Update On Cody Rhodes’ Health After Flaming Table Spot