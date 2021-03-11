wrestling / News

World Championship Match Set For MLW Never Say Never

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Never Say Never

MLW has announced a World Championship Match for this month’s MLW Never Say Never special. It was announced on this week’s Fusion that Jacob Fatu will defend the MLW World Title against Calvin Tankman.

MLW Never Say Never takes place on March 31st. The World Title match is the only bout set for the show thus far.

