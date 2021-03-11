wrestling / News
World Championship Match Set For MLW Never Say Never
March 10, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has announced a World Championship Match for this month’s MLW Never Say Never special. It was announced on this week’s Fusion that Jacob Fatu will defend the MLW World Title against Calvin Tankman.
MLW Never Say Never takes place on March 31st. The World Title match is the only bout set for the show thus far.
.@AliciaAtout brings us the 'Never say Never' control center and a BIG main event match is announced for March 31st which you'll be able to see for FREE!#MLWFusion | 🔗 https://t.co/Hx2LCZUv1S pic.twitter.com/yviXyAOAZU
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 11, 2021
