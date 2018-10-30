wrestling / News
World Championship Match Set For PROGRESS Chapter 78
– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced a World Championship match for Chapter 78. As you can see below, Walter will defend his World Championship against Mark Haskins at the show, which takes place in Manchester on November 11th.
