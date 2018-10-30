Quantcast

 

World Championship Match Set For PROGRESS Chapter 78

October 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 78

– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced a World Championship match for Chapter 78. As you can see below, Walter will defend his World Championship against Mark Haskins at the show, which takes place in Manchester on November 11th.

You can find out more about the show here.

