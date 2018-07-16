World Class CEO Clarifies Farrah Abraham Will Not Wrestle

– Despite the initial announcement suggesting otherwise, Farrah Abraham has not signed with World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling. World Class CEO Jerry Bostic announced on Sunday that Abraham, the former star of MTV’s Teen Mom, had come to terms with World Class Revolution. However, speaking with The Blast, Bostic clarified that Abraham has only signed with the overall company and will appear at Bell County Comic-Con convention in Texas.

The confusion was perhaps understable, as in the initial Facebook announcement, Bostic ended with the URL for World Class Pro Wrestling. Bostic told the Blast that he understands the confusion, but wanted to clear up the matter. He added that discussions have been ongoing with the Abraham’s team to possibly get involved in WCRPW, but as a ring valet only.

Bostic defended the decision to sign Abraham following a host of criticism, saying that Abraham is is misunderstood and could be a great asset to “speak with young women” or do “community work.”

Abraham was charged over the weekend with battery and resisting arrest overr an incident last month at the Beverly Hills Hotel.