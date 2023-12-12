World Heavyweight Title Match Set For First WWE Raw Of 2024

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship on the first WWE Raw of the new year. It was announced on Monday’s episode of Raw that Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre on the New Year’s Day episode of the show.

Adam Pearce revealed on tonight’s show in a segment with McIntyre and CM Punk that McIntyre would be getting the title shot on the “Day One” episode of Raw. You can see the segment below: