World Heavyweight Title Match Set For MLW Never Say Never

Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at the live MLW Never Say Never PPV. It was announced on tonight’s MLW Underground that Hammerstone will defend his title against Alex Kane at the July 8th show, which will air live on PPV.

Kane earned his title shot by winning MLW Battle RIOT V. Tonight’s season finale noted that Kane was cashing in his shot against Hammerstone at the event, which takes place in Philadelphia and air live on FITE+.