World Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 12-4-23 Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in one of two matches set for next week’s WWE Raw. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs Monday on USA Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

