wrestling / News
World Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in one of two matches set for next week’s WWE Raw. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs Monday on USA Network:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@WWERollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso!
📍 ALBANY
🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/6xaOyonP24 pic.twitter.com/qAuqiDaDou
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More on Reaction to CM Punk’s WWE Return from WWE and AEW
- Rob Van Dam Felt ‘Insulted’ When Triple H Offered To Help Him With Promos
- Drew McIntyre Cuts Promo At WWE Live Event, References Survivor Series Reports
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More