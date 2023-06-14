World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On tonight’s show, Bron Breakker came out and addressed his call-out of Rollins at the end of last week’s show, challenging Rollins to come down and face him. Rollins instead appeared on the Tron and said that while that’s not how this works, he likes Bron’s style and wants to return to the house he built so he accepts.

Next week’s show airs live on USA Network. No other matches are official for the show yet.