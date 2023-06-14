wrestling / News
World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
June 13, 2023 | Posted by
Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On tonight’s show, Bron Breakker came out and addressed his call-out of Rollins at the end of last week’s show, challenging Rollins to come down and face him. Rollins instead appeared on the Tron and said that while that’s not how this works, he likes Bron’s style and wants to return to the house he built so he accepts.
Next week’s show airs live on USA Network. No other matches are official for the show yet.
SETH ROLLINS ACCEPTS!!!@WWERollins vs. @bronbreakkerwwe for the World Heavyweight Championship NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!!! pic.twitter.com/DR1iUMcxec
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak
- Brutus Beefcake on Hulk Hogan Coming Up With Big Part of His Barber Gimmick
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Wasn’t a Bret Hart Or Shawn Michaels Fan
- Ted DiBiase Reflects On His Time As Part Of WWE Creative Team, Details Work Schedule