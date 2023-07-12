wrestling / News
World Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For NWA 75
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at NWA 75. On this week’s NWA Powerrr, EC3 relinquished his NWA National Championship after he defended it against Silas Mason in order to challenge Tyrus for the Worlds Heavyweight Title at the PPV.
In addition, it was announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women’s Championship against Natalia Markova at the show, which takes place on August 26 and 27 from St. Louis.
Tyrus' reign may finally come to an end.
EC3 has relinquished the National Championship to officially challenge Tyrus for the NWA Championship at #NWA75 in August.#NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/iJJja9Rkpr
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 11, 2023
The rematch between @RealNMarkova and @Kamille_brick for the NWA World Women's Championship is official for #NWA75 on August 26th. 👀 #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/IFzoABdrml
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 11, 2023
