World Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For NWA 75

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at NWA 75. On this week’s NWA Powerrr, EC3 relinquished his NWA National Championship after he defended it against Silas Mason in order to challenge Tyrus for the Worlds Heavyweight Title at the PPV.

In addition, it was announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women’s Championship against Natalia Markova at the show, which takes place on August 26 and 27 from St. Louis.