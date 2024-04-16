World Heavyweight Title Match Official For WWE Backlash

Damian Priest’s first challenger for the World Heavyweight Title is official for WWE Backlash. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Priest confirm that he will defend his title against Jey Uso at the May 4th PPV. Uso won the title shot on last week’s Raw when he defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way match.

The match is the first officially announced for the show, which takes place in Lyon-Décines, France on May 4th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.