wrestling / News
World Heavyweight Title Match Set For MLW Fightland
September 1, 2021 | Posted by
Alexander Hammerstone will finally get his shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Fightland. MLW has announced that Hammerstone will face Fatu at the October 2nd show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Also announced for the show are appearances by Alicia Atout, Davey Richards, Mads Krügger, Azteca Underground, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Myron Reed, Richard Holliday, Calvin Tankman, Aramis, Arez, TJP, EJ Nduka, Matt Cross, 5150 (Slice Boogie, Ramirez & Dr. Julius Smokes), Savio Vega, Alex Kane, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, Lee Moriarty, KC Navarro, and more. You can find out more here.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair On Real Reason Behind His WWE Release, Details Of What He Told Vince McMahon
- CM Punk Explains How Thunder Rosa Almost Made Him Cry Before AEW Debut On Rampage
- Lacey Von Erich Recalls ‘Catty and Disrespectful’ Atmosphere In WWE During Her FCW Run In 2007
- Rumored Explanations for Awkward Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax Match on Raw