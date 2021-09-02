World Heavyweight Title Match Set For MLW Fightland

Alexander Hammerstone will finally get his shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Fightland. MLW has announced that Hammerstone will face Fatu at the October 2nd show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Also announced for the show are appearances by Alicia Atout, Davey Richards, Mads Krügger, Azteca Underground, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Myron Reed, Richard Holliday, Calvin Tankman, Aramis, Arez, TJP, EJ Nduka, Matt Cross, 5150 (Slice Boogie, Ramirez & Dr. Julius Smokes), Savio Vega, Alex Kane, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, Lee Moriarty, KC Navarro, and more. You can find out more here.