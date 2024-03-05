wrestling / News
World Heavyweight Title Match Confirmed For WrestleMania 40 Night Two
Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title defense against Drew McIntyre will take place on the second night of WrestleMania 40. WWE confirmed on tonight’s Raw that Rollins vs. McIntyre will take place on the second night of the PPV.
Rollins and Cody Rhodes have been challenged by The Rock and Roman Reigns to a tag team match on night one of the PPV. Rollins and Rhodes will give their answer to The Bloodline on this week’s Smackdown.
The updated lineup for WrestleMania 40 is:
Night TBA
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch
* World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. TBA
Night Two:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
