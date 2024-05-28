World Heavyweight Title Match Set For WWE Madison Square Garden Show

A World Heavyweight Championship match is set for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden next month. The venue announced on Tuesday that Damian Priest will defend his title against Jey Uso at the June 28th show, which is a Smackdown taping. Though it isn’t explicitly announced as such, Priest vs. Uso is likely to be a dark match main event.

Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, and LA Knight have been previously announced for the show.