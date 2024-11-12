wrestling / News

World Heavyweight Title Match Added to WWE Survivor Series

November 11, 2024
A World Heavyweight title match has been announced for WWE Survivor Series: Wargames, as GUNTHER defends against Damian Priest. Priest won the title opportunity last week in a fatal 4-way, beating Sheamus, Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio. Survivor Series happens in Vancouver on November 30. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn & TBD vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & TBD
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest

