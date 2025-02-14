World Heavyweight Title Matches Set For WWE Events in Austria and Germany

WWE has announced that the World Heavyweight title will be defended at upcoming events in both Austria and Germany. The dates include:

* March 15 – Dortmund: GUNTHER (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* March 16 – Hannover: GUNTHER (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* March 29 – Wien: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

