World Heavyweight Title Matches Set For WWE Events in Austria and Germany

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that the World Heavyweight title will be defended at upcoming events in both Austria and Germany. The dates include:

* March 15 – Dortmund: GUNTHER (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* March 16 – Hannover: GUNTHER (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* March 29 – Wien: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

