wrestling / News
World Heavyweight Title Matches Set For WWE Events in Austria and Germany
WWE has announced that the World Heavyweight title will be defended at upcoming events in both Austria and Germany. The dates include:
* March 15 – Dortmund: GUNTHER (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* March 16 – Hannover: GUNTHER (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* March 29 – Wien: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk
🚨+++ Here we go! +++🚨
🇩🇪 World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT trifft in Dortmund & Hannover in einem Steel Cage Match auf @WWERollins! ⛓️ #WWELive
Tickets 👉 https://t.co/fbpeNp77do pic.twitter.com/VFWcr7ZYsy
— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) February 14, 2025
🚨+++ Breaking News +++🚨
🇦🇹 World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT trifft am 29.3. in Wien in einem Steel Cage Match auf @CMPunk! ⛓️ #WWELive
Tickets 👉 https://t.co/mh2ar9aClK pic.twitter.com/7rVjrmLn40
— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) February 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details on If Ricky Starks Will Get A Name Change In WWE NXT
- More On TNA Restructuring, Company Issues Statement On New President
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Released Blair Davenport Over Will Ospreay’s Comments About Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
- Hulk Hogan Addresses His Relationship With Bret Hart, Shares Details of Their Last Meeting