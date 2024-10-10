World Light Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For CMLL Women’s Grand Prix Show

CMLL has added a World Light Heavyweight Championship match and more to its Women’s Grand Prix event. The promotion announced that Averno will defend his title against Zandokan Jr. at the October 25th show. In addition, Místico, Templario, and Máscara Dorada will face Bárbaro Cavernario and Los Soberanos while Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja will take on Rugido and Magnus in a Match of Champions. Finally, Dulce Gardenia will compete against Difunto in a Match Relámpago.

The matches were announced on this week’s CMLL Informa show. The Women’s Grand Prix takes place at Arena Mexico and will stream on CMLL’s YouTube channel.