World Middleweight Title Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a triple threat World Middleweight title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21. Tajiri will defend against Myron Reed and a mystery opponent. The event happens at Gilley’s in downtown Dallas, Texas.

“Who doesn’t like a surprise and a debut? I give you TWO for the price of one!” states Duran. “With a title on the line, the stakes couldn’t be any higher!”

A Mystery World Middleweight 3-way adds an unpredictable dimension to the title fight, making Reed’s quest to become a 3-time champion all the more difficult while the “Japanese Buzzsaw” now must overcome two challengers — in one match!